Akande: South West Has Resolved to Produce Next President

Segun James

As the 2023 presidential race thickens, the Southwest caucus of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has resolved to produce the party’s candidate for the election.



The pioneer National Chairman of the party and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, said this at the party’s South West leaders’ meeting held in Lagos Friday.



At the South West APC Presidential aspirants, and stakeholders’ meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, Akande said, “The stakeholders had a fruitful, mutual deliberation. We are united as we will ensure that presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to South .We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum. Thank you no questions. “

The meeting which was held behind closed doors, lasted for over two hours.

The APC aspirants present at the meeting include, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi , and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.



Other stakeholders in attendance include, the Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



Also present at the meeting were Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and National Secretary of the party Chief Iyiola Omisore.

Aspirants not present at the meeting include, Pastor Tunde Bakare and former Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba had called the meeting last week to meet presidential aspirants under APC platform from the South West.

