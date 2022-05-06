Abiodun Presents New Official Cars to 38 Permanent Secretaries

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday presented brand new official cars to 38 Permanent Secretaries in the state.

At the official presentation ceremony, the governor said the beneficiaries deserved the gesture and more because they have contributed immensely to the successes of his administration.

Abiodun,who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, called on the Permanent Secretaries to continue to imbibe entrepreneurial skills that will make the agencies of government more viable saying “we are on a long journey together. I urge you to deploy entrepreneurial sense in your duties so that the government can make more impact.

The governor said the state had great potential, which his administration was set to unlock to further improve the fortunes of the state in order to make life more comfortable for the people.

He urged the top government officials, to continue to support and cooperate with his administration saying any house divided against itself cannot stand.

The governor, had in his speech during the 2022 May Day Celebration, said that his administration had procured official cars for all the Permanent Secretaries – those appointed by this administration and those appointed by the immediate past administration and are still in service.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretaries, Chairman Body of Permanent Secretaries, who is also a Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kola Fagbohun, expressed gratitude to the Abiodun-led administration “for yet another welfare package of brand new officials cars at a period of great financial challenges at all tiers of government in our polity”

Fagbohun pledged continued support to the government towards moving the state forward to an enviable reference point for more impactful governance.

