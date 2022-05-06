ABCHEALTH, UNAIDS Sign MoU for Improved Healthcare in Africa

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on joint initiatives that will improve access to quality healthcare across Africa.

The MoU was signed by UNAIDS Country Director, Dr. Erasmus Morah, and ABCHealth Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mories Atoki, yesterday 2022, in Lagos Nigeria. It covers the areas of cooperation which captures UNAIDS’ strategic priorities as articulated in its Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026 as well as ABCHealth’s strategic priority of leveraging partnerships to drive sustainable development in Africa’s health space.

Chairman of the African Business Coalition for Health and Founder and Chairman, Coronation Capital Limited, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, spoke about the partnership,saying: “Africa’s healthcare systems demand significant investments to meet the needs of their growing populations, changing patterns of diseases and the internationally agreed development goals. Governments alone cannot carry the burden; the continent’s private sector must play a role and for us to achieve significant impact, the actions must be cohesive. Our coalition of businesses will continue to foster strategic alliances like this to address the health challenges the continent currently faces.”

Speaking, Dr. Morah said; “I am delighted to sign this MoU between the UNAIDS Country Office for Nigeria and ABCHealth, to signify the growing partnership between our two organizations. We both share the common goal of playing a more enhanced role in Nigeria’s HIV and health sector response, to accelerate equitable access to care, address institutional barriers to social justice and mobilize stakeholders in more fully resourcing for health. I eagerly look forward to using the opportunity of our new relationship to reduce inequalities that increase people’s vulnerability and put communities at the center of the response to HIV, including on other health challenges such as COVID-19.”

Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation and Board Director of ABCHealth, Zouera Youssoufou, spoke about the potential benefits of the partnership between ABCHealth and UNAIDS. She said, “Since inception, we have been building the coalition into a powerful force that can make real impact by translating words into action. Africa’s health and healthcare industry needs to be reformed and developed and Africa’s private sector must play its part; COVID-19 revealed this much. However, leaving this responsibility to governments alone is not realistic –– ABCHealth provides a platform that responsible corporates, businesses, philanthropists, and development institutions can trust to support their commitment to transforming the continent’s health space.”

Dr. Atoki, said: “Africa’s health sector is about to experience a significant shift due to the increasing interest that critical stakeholders in both the private and public sectors are showing to enhance health outcomes and improve livelihoods. We therefore urge businesses who truly believe in the health and wealth of Africa to join our Coalition so that we can achieve the desired impact.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

