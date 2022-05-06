2023: Twist as Kano Youths Ask Senator Lado to Unseat Shekarau

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Hundreds of youths in Kano, Kano State, yesterday stormed the popular bridge on Zaria Road, popularly known as Gadar Lado, to call on the immediate-past Chairman of NAPTIP, Senator Bashir Garba Lado, to joined the race for Kano Central senatorial seat.

The youths under the auspices of Kungiya Rama Alheri Ga Masoyi, a wing in All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State chapter, vowed to railroad Lado to the Senate for quality representation.

Addressing journalists in Kano shortly after a rally in Kano, the leader of the group, Malam Aminu Dan Giwa, said: “Senator Lado’s towering and impactful achievements while serving his term at the Red Chamber defined quality representation in a participatory democracy, which perhaps explained why we want him back.

“Today, we have declared as a date to celebrate this quintessential democrat whose tenure transformed the lives of students, farmers, transporters, traders, artisan and others vulnerable groups within the senatorial district.”

He stressed that after series of robust consultative meetings and intense dialogue, “we have resolved to mark May 5 of every year starting from today, as annual Gadar Lado Day.

Giwa noted that during his tenure as senator representing Kano Central, “he influenced the N3 billion Kundila flyover bridge where we are standing now which the Kano citizens now named Gadar Lado.

“Informed by the philosophy that encourages appreciation, we openly express gratitude and support our leaders who have genuinely touched our lives, hence, we celebrate and declare our support for Senator Lado.”

Lado was in the Senate in 2011 to 2015 when he lost his reelection bid to the strongman of Kano politics, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

