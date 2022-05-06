2023: Tinubu Support Group Says Nigeria Has Gone Beyond ‘Trial and Error Candidates’





Oluchi Chibuzor

A group of women under the auspices of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has called on the country to look beyond those they described as trial error candidates in the forthcoming election.

According to them the myriad of economic challenges facing the country requires capable and trusted hands to deliver the yearnings of the electorates.

The group’s members span across the six geographical locations of Nigeria with one main purpose of ensuring that the South West produces the next president of the nation.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the National PRO, Women for SWAGA, Folashade Olabanji-Oba said the women’s arm has gone to various local communities to educate women as grassroots players in the politics of nation building.

“We have women both in the formal and informal sector and have educated our women on the need to update their records for example their PVC, also we have given out mobile and laptops to increase participation in the process in areas where there is limited penetration.”

For the SWAGA Lagos State Chairman, Mrs. Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe, the group was committed to ensuring more women are engaged in the process of selecting the next president of the country.

“Nigeria is beyond trial and error dispensation with our current challenges now, so we need a tested hand that has the political structure and vision to transform our country.

“This agenda is with the approval from all other zones that is what we are agitating for and when it comes to our zone it should come to our own principal which is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The women group said they are prepared to work with many stakeholders across the rolling party to ensure their objective was realised.

