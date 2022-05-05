Yewa Monarchs Begged Tinubu to Release Me for Ogun West, Says Lagos Senator

James Sowole

The Senator Representing the Lagos West, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, who is now seeking election to Ogun West Senatorial District, yesterday said that it took the intervention of traditional rulers in Yewaland, before the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Bola Tinubu, could release him to contest in Ogun State.

Adeola, popularly called Yayi, disclosed this in his remark after a political group within the APC, West-2-West for DA Movement, presented a senatorial expression of interest and nomination form, which they purchased for him.

The Senator, who betrayed emotion, at the ceremony held at his country home in Ilaro, Yewa Local Government, Ogun State.

The presentation of the form was witnessed by leaders of the APC in Ogun West Senatorial District, including former Chairman, Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, Mrs. Iyabo Matilda Apampa; former Chairman of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Muftau Ajibola; Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Waliu Taiwo; Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaoluwa Olabimtan.

Other Ogun West APC chieftains at the event were former Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ogun State, Olu Agemo, Bisiriyu Popoola; former Commissioner for Cooperatives and Community Development, Mr. Samule Aiyedogbon; APC Senatorial Chairman, Mr. Muhammed Azeez, as well as House of Assembly members and local government chairmen.

Adeola said his previous attempts to return to contest in Ogun West, was met with hostility by the immediate past administration in the state, noting that a lot of campaigns of calumny were sponsored against him.

Adeola, who declared that he was overwhelmed by the gesture of West-2-West for DA Movement, however, thanked the APC chieftains for the warm reception he received when he recently toured the five LGAs that make up Ogun West.

Adeola maintained that it was tough for him to make the final decision to return home.

He said: “When I went to inform Tinubu of my decision to return home, he was reluctant.

“It took the intervention of traditional rulers in Yewaland led by the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, the Olu of Ilaro, before the APC leader agreed that I go. I thank the APC leader for allowing me to go this time.

“I am overwhelmed. I am short of words. I have served in Lagos, I tell you, nobody or group did what you have done. I am surprised and this will take me some few weeks to overcome. From the point of filling this form to the point of submission, it will be at the back of my mind that my people purchased this expression of interest and nomination form for me. I sincerely appreciate you and promise that I will not take your support for granted.”

Adeola reiterated his support for the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, submitting that he would mobilise resources and people to ensure the governor is elected for another four years.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of West-2-West for DA Movement, Dr. Ishiaq Salako, explained that the group decided to purchase the nomination form for Adeola to show their support for his aspiration to represent Ogun West in the Senate come 2023.

He said that the 71 members of the movement levied themselves and raised the N20 million with the view to encourage the senator in his political aspiration to represent the senatorial district.

Salako promised that the movement would embark on a door-to-door campaign to ensure that Adeola emerged as the senatorial candidate and the eventual winner at the senatorial election.

In their respective remarks, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaoluwa Olabimtan; Member of the House of Assembly, Yewa South, Mrs. Bolanle Ajayi; Chairman, Yewa North Local Government Area, Hon. Gabriel Ogunyomi and Mrs. Apampa, said the gesture was to show the aspirant that Ogun West people sincerely wanted him to represent them at the Red Chamber.

They declared that Adeola would give the senatorial district a quality representation and help in bridging the gap of infrastructure deficit in Ogun West.

