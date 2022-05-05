WomenPRIDE.Africa Gets Global Recognition

Nosa Alekhuogie

WomenPRIDE.Africa, a project initiated by Women in Technology (WITIN), has bagged global recognition from the United Nations.

WomenPRIDE.Africa was WSIS Prize 2022 runner-up. Out of 966 submitted projects, 360 were nominated for the online voting. More than 1.3 million votes were casted and WITIN’s Project – WomenPRIDE.Africa was among the top five most voted in Category 11 AL C7 E-employment.

The WSIS Prizes 2022 is an exceptional international recognition of WSIS stakeholders as winners and champions for their excellence in supporting the implementation of WSIS outcomes, in particular the action lines supporting achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a letter, which conveyed the UN recognition to WITIN, and signed by the Program Coordinator, Strategic Planning and Membership Department, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Vladimir Stankovic, WITIN was congratulated.

According to the letter, “Following our public announcement of the WSIS Prizes 2022 Champion on the aforementioned website, we are reaching to you with brief summary of this year’s annual awards and invitation to celebrate your achievement together.

“Out of 966 submitted projects, 360 were nominated for the Online Voting, following a comprehensive review by the Expert Group. We have reviewed more than 1.3 million votes cast and your project was among the top five most voted in your category. We would like to congratulate you on this amazing achievement and to invite you to promote this global recognition.”

Responding to the award, WITIN Founder, Mrs. Martha Alade, said the recognition would give the body, immense visibility. “With our hashtag #WomenPRIDEdotAfrica trending for the first time, we saw people we have never met speaking up and acknowledging our efforts of two decades globally. This is motivating us enormously to work even harder, surpassing our target. Also, it gives us a platform to reach out to more partners.”

