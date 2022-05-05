Suit against PDP’s Presidential Primary Stalls as Ndukwe Seeks Time to Respond

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Hearing in the suit seeking to stop the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Thursday stalled at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had last week adjourned the suit with an order on the PDP to appear before it to show cause why the primary slated for May 28, should not be stopped.

An aggrieved member of the PDP and one time Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Cosmas Ndukwe, had sued the PDP over its planned primary which he claimed violates its constitution.

Ndukwe also brought an application for an order of injunction restraining the PDP from proceeding with the primary election pending the hearing and determination of his suit challenging the position of the party on the issue of zoning the party’s presidential ticket.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2022 has the PDP, the National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Atu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) as first to fourth respondents respectively.

Rather than grant the request, the judge ordered that the PDP appear before it on May 5 and show cause why the court should not accede to the plaintiff’s demand. When the matter was called, the counsel to Ndukwe, Chief Paul Erokoro (SAN), told the court that he was just served late Wednesday with the response of the PDP and as such would be needing time to reply the PDP.

Erokoro subsequently asked the court for a short adjournment.

Responding, PDP’s lawyer, Mr Mahmud Magaji (SAN), said he was not opposed to the request for adjournment and the judge accordingly adjourned to May 10, for the PDP to appear before it to show cause why its May 28 presidential primary election should not be stopped.

Meanwhile, the PDP, in a Notice of Preliminary Objection filed last Friday by Magaji, is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to summon it over an issue that it says borders on its internal affairs.

According to the party, the subject matter of the case, which borders on whether to zone its presidential ticket to any part of the country, is not an issue that the court has the mandate to decide. The party therefore asked the court to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction and also dismiss it for being “statute-barred”.

Magaji argued that: “The cause of action in the suit relates to the internal affairs of a political party and therefore falls within the doctrine of political questions which are non-justiciable” and as such the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain it.

On the issue of statute-barred, the PDP noted that the cause of action arose from the PDP National Zoning Committee Communique of April 5 whereas the plaintiff’s suit was filed on April 19 (15 days after) in violation of Section 285 of the Constitution which provides for 14 days to file such cases.

While arguing further that the plaintiff lacked the necessary legal right to initiate the case, the PDP submitted that no civil right of the plaintiff has been wrong pursuant to section 6(6) of the Constitution.

The party, therefore, urged the court to uphold its objection and dismiss the case of the plaintiff, adding that the plaintiff would not be prejudiced or suffer any hardship if the case was dismissed.

The PDP had fixed May 28 for the conduct of its presidential primary election and to that effect screened the 17 aspirants who obtained the presidential form to run in the 2023 election.

In the main suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2022, and filed by his lawyer, Mr Paul Erokoro (SAN), Ndukwe is challenging the scheduled presidential primary on the grounds that it breached its own constitution on zoning.

According to him, the PDP has a rotation of elective offices in place, and by that arrangement, it ought to be the turn of the south to produce the president.

As of last week, it was obvious that the PDP was not considering zoning its presidential ticket to the south as being clamoured by southern governors and other leaders in the zone.

