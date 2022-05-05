Police Confirm Bomb Blast at Oil Company in Imo Community



The Police in Imo have confirmed a bomb blast at an oil company in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Mike Abattam, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri, said it occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

Abattam said the explosion occurred at a facility operated by Addax Petroluem Development Nigeria Limited.

According to him, Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mohammed Barde, already deployed a squad from the command’s anti-bomb unit, as well as some of its operatives to the area to prevent breakdown of law and order.

”It happened, there was a bomb blast this morning at the facility but the commissioner has deployed our men to the site,” Abattam said.

A witness who pleaded anonymous, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that two persons died in the explosion.

He said that the two middle aged men were the carriers of the bomb, which exploded and killed them while they were trying to find their way into the flow station through the entrance.

Addax Petroleum is one of the two oil companies located in the Izombe community.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

