Plateau Harmonizes Revenue Collection to Address Multiple Taxation

Plateau State Internal Revenue Services (PSIRS) has initiated a process of integration and harmonisation of revenues from all revenue generating points, with a view to blocking leakages, addressing multiple taxation and growing the state’s revenue base.

This was the submission of the Chairman of the Revenue Harmonization Sub-committee, Mr. Ibrahim Puri, who was represented by the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Mr. Yakubu Dati at the second edition of the harmonization sub-committee meeting in Jos.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to harmonize fees as the government has realized that in order to promote the ease of doing business and growth of industries in the state, there is need to address the problem of multiple taxation.

Puri said, “We have received several complaints of multiple charges from different organizations, and we feel there is need to address them so it can fall in one category, so that at the end of the day, it will reduce the tax on the tax payers and also make it easier for people and businesses to strive.

“For taxation to be pleasing, there is need to harmonise the tax system. We are also introducing technology into the area of tax collection, such that payment can be made directly to the Service instead of cash payment which to prevent leakages.

“We also intend to liaise with the local governments so we can come together, collect tax and agree on the sharing formula because there is a lot of revenue that is being lost daily because there is no structure to collect those revenues. So the state is coming up with the structure to assist in collecting the revenue to reduce and eliminate the issue of multiple taxation and demands on one organization or business entity.”

He said that this encourage tax payers and promote ease of doing business in the state.

Responding, business owners at the meeting hailed the state government and the revenue service, noting that the development encourage them to do more in terms of paying up their taxes, knowing that government has their interest at heart.

