Osinbajo, Nnamani, Bakare, Amaechi Pick N100m APC Presidential Nomination Forms

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the May 30 Presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and a former running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Thursday in Abuja picked their presidential forms.

While Nnamani and Bakare were at the International Conference Centre to pick their forms, Amaechi, Osinbajo sent representatives.

Addressing journalists after obtaining the form, the Coordinator of Osinbajo Support Groups and lawmaker representing Kano South in the Senate,

Senator Kabiru Gaya said he was not worried about the growing number of presidential aspirants who have indicated interest to contest for president in 2023.

According to him, “Democracy is a game of numbers, every aspirant that is contesting is qualified, but we are saying that we should look along the line and see who’s the best material and I’m sure if we put them together, all of them together, they will pick Osinbajo as candidate.”

On zoning, Gaya noted that the North through Buhari has served two terms and as such, power should rotate to the South.

He added: “We have served for the president in this country for eight years under the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari, so therefore the presidency should go to the South and that is why we said the best person to handle this matter is somebody who has been in the system, if he’s sworn-in today at the Eagles square, by tomorrow morning he can pick up because he’s already in the system.”

Bearing his mind on the mode of primary, Gaya said that the leadership of the party would decide the mode of primary to elect the standard bearer of the party.

He added: “It is left for the party. I believe it will be a direct primary where delegates will come to Abuja and will elect a candidate. I believe that whatever the party agrees with the aspirants is what we will do.”

On his part, Bakare said his agenda for the nation was very simple and would be premised on four pillars which includes; Peace, Prosperity and Progress and Possibilities.

He said on those four pillars Nigeria would be rebuilt and the hope of many citizens would be rekindled.

Bakare said, “We are all going to join hands to make it happen. No other nation will fix our nation, it will take Nigerians from all walks of life, within and without and those in the diaspora to join hands together to build our nation.”

Bearing his mind on the growing number of southern aspirants, he said God rules in the affairs of men and he gives power to whoever He pleases.

He added: “A southerner is a Nigerian, a northerner is a Nigerian. We trust God that the best, the fittest and the most competent will emerge and the one who truly loves our people especially the poor will rise to fix our nation. Many people run in a race but only one person will wear the crown. There is only one seat; whoever wins the rest of us must rise to support him to rebuild Nigeria, East, West, North or South, Nigeria is our country.”

