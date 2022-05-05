Osinbajo Holds Closed Door Meeting with Ganduje after Attending Kano’s Sallah Durbar

Ibrahim Shuaibu



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, late Tuesday evening, held a closed door meeting at the VIP wing of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, minutes before the vice-president’s departure.

Osinbajo attended the traditional Sallah horse riding of Hawan Daushe at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

The meeting lasted for about 15 minutes before the vice-president left town.

There was, however, tight security at the airport during the arrival and departure of the Osinbajo, who left Kano at about 8pm.

Osinbajo described the Hawan Daushe Sallah tradition as a fantastic spectacle, full of colour, fun and pageantry.

A visibly excited Osinbajo shared Kano’s old adage that, “Kanon Dabo, Mai Dala da Goron Dutse”, adding: “This is exciting and I am very happy to be here.”

Daushe is practiced on the second day of Eid-el-Fitri, which is considered the most impressive, most colorful and most interesting part of the Durbar celebrations.

It is popularly referred to as “The Royal Exhibition of Garments and Regalia,” with thousands of horse riders parading to portray the emirate’s rich traditions.

The programme started around 4pm, when the emir left his palace in a colourful procession enroute to Kofar Arewa, Daneji, Mandawari, Galadanchi, Diso, Chiranchi, Gudindi, and Tudun Wazirchi, then back to the palace.

The emir received homage from all traditional title holders, including district heads, village heads and ward heads.

The grand event was graced by people from different states in Nigeria and many from other countries of the world, including the diplomatic community.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

