Okpekpe Race Organisers Set Registration Deadline

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race have set Saturday May 7 and Friday May 20, 2022 as deadlines for submission of completed registration forms for the eighth edition of the event scheduled to hold on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo State.

Race Director, Zack Amodu, said in a statement on Wednesday that international athletes outside the invited ones wishing to participate in the race have until May 7 to submit their forms while local athletes must submit their entry papers two weeks later.

“Entry forms and other documents must be received by the deadline dates and entries mailed after the dates will not be accepted,” he said.

Amodu revealed entry forms are still available at the Marathon office at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos and the LOC office at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin.

“Intending runners can also register online by going to the Okpekpe road race website, ww.okpekperoadrace.com, and click on the registration link,’ he said and advised that they complete the application forms with duly certified medical report before confirmation can be given.

“Collection of running number (bibs) starts on Tuesday May 21 and will run through to Friday May 27 at Fatima College in Auchi. It starts from 9am to 6pm daily except on Friday when it closes at 2pm. Registered runners are advised to collect their own running number in person,” added Amodu.

The race is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, a leader in sports marketing, sponsorship, hospitality and rights acquisition business in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

