NIGERIAN DEMOCRACY IS FOR THE RICH







Recently, political parties in the country, in preparation for the 2023 general elections pegged the price of nomination forms beyond the reach of ordinary and many competent Nigerians who wish to contest the elections. The outrageous cost of forms has become the topic of discussion in a country where high rate of income inequality takes a toll. It has also come at a time after President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the “not too young to run bill” into law which would pave the way for active participation of Nigerians youths into the country’s politics. The ruling party’s price tag for presidential candidate goes for N100million while the lowest which is the state house of assembly costs N2milion. The same with PDP which pegged its price for presidential form at N40million and state house of assembly at N750,000. What many Nigerians failed to understand is: why are the political parties increasing the cost of forms at a period of worsening economic crisis, hunger and squalor? In 2015, President Buhari complained that he did not have enough money to buy his nomination form which cost N27.5million. The president was able to purchase the form through crowdfunding and other donations.

If Buhari as former military head of state in 2015 could not buy his party’s form, one is confused on how a poorly paid retired public servant who is passionate to serve could do it. For instance, even the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo who shows interest and wants to contest will have to cough out his salaries for many years. Sadly, one is surprised, why under Buhari’s watch, APC wants to shut out other Nigerians from exercising their constitutional responsibility on the basis of being poor. Under APC, politics has become the exclusive preserve of the mighty and wealthy members of society. Election does not stop at the purchase of forms; aspirants have to contend with other expenses such as party’s primaries which usually go to the highest bidders. With the monetisation of politics in the country, there is tendency corruption will increase astronomically. The politicians, if elected would have to first recover their money, before attending to other campaign promises.

Besides, the monetization of our democracy by APC which came to power under the pretext of change mantra is unfortunate. The party which parades itself as pro-poor should have set a good standard for other political parties to follow. President Buhari rode to power under three key campaign promises viz: Fighting corruption, fixing the economy and tackling insecurity. Corruption which remains the bane of the country’s growth and development can be tackled with strong institutions and competent leadership. We have Nigerians of timber and calibre who are ready to join partisan politics to change the country for good. However, the new development in our political parties will become a cog in the wheel of their ambitions. It will scare, disenfranchise and push them back from the political scene.

The late American President, Abraham Lincoln, defines democracy as the government of the people by the people and for the people. Democracy is a not government of the few. The system involves widespread participation of the masses in decision making process. In Nigeria, democracy means different things to the poor segment of the population. The masses are relegated and turned to mere voters during elections. After new leadership emerges, the dividends of democracy become elusive.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

