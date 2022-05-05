NCC Harps on Telecoms Infrastructure Protection to Improve Service Delivery

James Sowole

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stressed the need for communities to protect telecoms infrastructure in order to improve service delivery across networks.

NCC said this at the maiden edition of the Village Square Dialogue on telecoms consumer conversation in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at NCC, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, called on communities in the state to assist in ensuring the protection of telecoms infrastructure and to preserve the capacity of telecoms infrastructure, to enable telecoms operators continue to provide consumers with life-supporting services.

“As we all know, telecoms services have long been recognised as the easiest and cheapest means of meeting critical socio-economic needs such as education, financial inclusion, economic empowerment and deepening social interactions. The infrastructure through which these services are provided are called the “infrastructure of infrastructures” because they enable the digitisation and seamless connectivity of all other socio-economic platforms, ”Adewolu said.

In his presentation, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau at NCC, Mr. Efosa Idehen, spoke on the role of communities in the protection of telecoms infrastructure.

He advised communities to guard against destruction of telecoms infrastructure, through prompt notification of service providers on any ongoing road construction activities by companies or government agencies to avoid service disruption or interference in service.

He also advised communities to report cases of telecoms infrastructure vandalism to the nearest law enforcement agents such as the Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and to also share adequate information to family, friends, neighbours, in accordance with the information and materials provided by the NCC.

The Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC, Mr. Kunle Olorundare, who spoke about the benefits of protecting telecoms infrastructure, said it would improve financial services delivery like Internet Banking/Mobile Money/ Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

He said telecoms would continue to provide the backbone that powers the banking industry, if well protected.





