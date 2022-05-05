Naval Boost to Healthcare Services

Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that given the perennial shortage of operational healthcare centres, the recent upgrading and extension of the Nigerian Navy Sickbay in Okokomaiko with support from the Naval Officers’ Wives Association, is a boost to healthcare, especially for personnel and the host community

When the Nigerian Navy built a sick bay at Okokomaiko in Lagos, its primary mandate was to ensure that personnel and their families’ healthcare needs are adequately catered for.

Under the current Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Awwal Gambo, this has evolved to an expansion of objective to provide the best healthcare services possible in the country and beyond.

Recently the sick bay got a boost with the remodelling of the building comprising officers’ ward, children’s ward and maternity extension and who best to commission this than the National President of Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Hajiya Aisha Nana Gambo.

In his welcome address, Commander Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, Surgeon Captain Shehu Mohammed,said the complex comprises officers’ ward, children’s ward and a maternity extension.

He said: “In pursuit of the provision of medical services for personnel, the Nigerian Navy has built several medical facilities in different locations across the country. But, as the service continues to expand, the need for more social amenities and upgrade of some medical facilities also continue to persist.

“Hence, efforts are being constantly made to meet this demand within the limits of available resources. It is worthy of note to state that the Naval Officers’ Wives Association has assisted in this regards by constantly donating some medical equipment to achieve these set objectives.

“This Nigerian Navy Sickbay Okokomaiko project is a project that was conceived two years ago. This was aimed at upgrading the sickbay and expanding its services rendered to NN personnel at Okokomaiko and its environs. The actualisation of this project has been with the assistance of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association through the donation of some medical equipment.

” It is to be noted that the building was recently allocated to the Sickbay by NNS WEY and has been remodelled to fit into the operations of officers’ ward, children’s ward and maternity ward. I am therefore, very glad to announce to you that this journey of over two years has finally come to an end, as the project is completed and ready.

” It is hoped that the coming on stream of this project at Nigerian Navy Sickbay Okokomaiko will further enhance the provision of medical service to personnel of the Nigerian Navy in particular and Nigerian citizens in general.”

In his opening remarks, Western Naval Command (WNC), Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, who vowed that “our doors are always open; I assure you that your complaints and suggestions would be taken seriously”, said although “our dream and desire to provide the best health care services possible in the country and abroad seems like a tall dream, considering the challenges the Sickbay faces in manpower, equipment and resources, but with God, all things are achievable.

“We know the Naval Authorities cannot do or provide everything based on the current realities on ground, consequently, the hospital greatly benefits from generous gifts by well-meaning groups and individuals in itching towards her goal. One group which has constantly shown they mean well for the NN Medical facilities and want them to be better than it is by contributing their quota is the Naval Officers’ Wives Association.

” It is to be recalled that the President Naval Officers’ Wives Association visited the Sickbay in 2021 for her familiarisation tour. During the tour she promised to donate some medical equipment required for an upgrade of NNSB Okokomaiko. This was aimed at improving the quality of care rendered at the Sickbay.

” In view of this, the NOWA President graciously donated four beds/mattresses, four bedside lockers, two patient monitors, one resuscitaire, two bedside fridges and two coloured television sets to the Sickbay in April 22. These equipment have been installed in the newly acquired building. The building has also been renovated and remodeled to fit into the operations of officers’ ward, children’s ward and a maternity extension.

“I therefore, make bold to state that this is further testimony to the determination of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association to continuously improve on the healthcare needs of Nigerian Navy personnel and family. For this we are indeed grateful.

” We know we can always count on your support and contributions in making this sickbay, the sickbay of our dreams. I also want to use this opportunity to ask you to help us in making the sickbay better in rendering services as the new equipment become fully operational by letting us know of any lapses you notice or ways we can do some things better.”

In her closing remarks, Hajiya Gambo said given the perennial shortage of operational healthcare Centres in Nigeria, the expansion is a major milestone not only to the Nigerian Navy, but to the nation in general.

She said: “Being healthy is one of the basic necessities of human existence. The great Mahatma Gandhi once said “Health is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver”.

“Without good health, the Nigerian Navy would not be able to act upon the mandate. Which is to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria. Hence, the commitment to provide better health care for its personnel by building hospitals and sickbays.

” As a home-keeper and mother, I identify with this maxim. Conscious of this fact, I commend the efforts of the Nigerian Navy in the provision of adequate and appropriate medical facilities for naval families and members of the immediate communities.

“I observe with deep satisfaction that despite competing demands on limited resources, the Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Admiralty Medal) my ever supportive husband, has made concrete efforts at addressing the medical challenges in the service. What we are witnessing today is a reflection of these efforts.

“It is therefore a privilege for me to have commissioned these wards. It is anticipated that this milestone will further solve the medical shortfalls being experienced in the Nigerian Navy barracks.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the efforts of the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command (Rear Admiral YB Wambai) and all the personnel who have directly or indirectly contributed to the actualisation of this project.

“Furthermore, I want to plead with those charged with the maintenance and administration of this facility, to kindly ensure this facility is judiciously and efficiently used to fulfill its object without bias or favoritism.”

