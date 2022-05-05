mPharma Partners TytoCare for Comprehensive Telehealth to Pharmacies



TytoCare, the global health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination solution, has partnered mPharma to provide comprehensive telehealth for pharmacies to provide patients with enhanced remote care through in-depth, physical examinations.

mPharma is technology-driven healthcare company building Africa’s largest health management organisation with a focus on making medications affordable and accessible to every African.

Since the rollout of the partnership last June, mPharma says it examined and treated over 8,000 people using TytoCare’s platform, spanning 35 pharmacies across Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Nigeria.

The CEO and Co-Founder of mPharma, Gregory Rockson, told newsmen that as a continent with a deficit of 2.4 million nurses and doctors, digital health solutions remain key in solving Africa’s primary healthcare challenges.

Hence, the partnership with TytoCare helps them bridge the gap in the primary healthcare space in Africa. He added, “We have seamlessly implemented our virtual doctor consultation programme, mutti doctor, recording over 8,000 consultations across our partner mutti pharmacies since we launched last year.”

Rockson highlighted mPharma’s vision to make affordable healthcare accessible to every African. Their primary care strategy focused on ensuring that community pharmacies become primary healthcare providers.

With this, the CEO emphasised: “Our TytoCare partnership allows us to leverage modern technology to offer life-saving care to hard-to-reach areas and people who need it most.”

“On average,” Rockson noted, “patients can wait two to three hours to see a doctor at public hospitals and one hour in private hospitals.”

He cited a recent mPharma survey, which reveals that over 90 per cent of patients visiting the company’s mutti doctor locations have a virtual consultation with a doctor within 10 minutes. “In the coming months mPharma plans to expand its mutti doctor locations, powered by TytoCare, across Africa.”

The CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare, Dedi Gilad, hinted, “We’ve already seen great success in our partnership with mPharma, offering patients a robust, accessible, and affordable primary care experience through local pharmacies.

“mPharma is reshaping healthcare in Africa and we’re proud to be their partner on this journey, enabling them to up the level of remote care they’re providing with comprehensive physical examinations during virtual visits. We look forward to our continued joint success and seeing more TytoPro systems in pharmacies across Africa.”

According to the duo, community pharmacies play a central role in a patients’ primary care journey in Africa. Through the partnership, mPharma says it is reimagining the community pharmacy as more than just a place where patients fill prescriptions.

