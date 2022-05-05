Mark D’ Ball: Organisers Announce New Date for Sweet 16

The Organising Committee of Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championships has announced a slight change in date for the commencement of the men’s round of 16 tournament, otherwise tagged “Sweet 16.”

A Statement from the Organisers, signed by the Secretary of the Committee, Umar Abdullahi, said the Round of 16 jump balls have now been brought forward, to hold between May 7th to 10th, 2022.

Abdullahi regreted the adjustment in dates which according to him, was necessitated by inability of the Stadium Management to accommodate the Championship, having already listed other sporting activities to take place at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, during the period of the earlier proposed dates.

The statement added that all technical officials and qualified teams have been duly notified, and are all expected to arrive in Abuja on Friday May 6, 2022.

