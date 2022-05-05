Lalong’s Peace Project in Plateau Remains Laudable, Says Senator

Seriki Adinoyi

The Senator Representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut, has congratulated the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, on his 59th birthday anniversary, describing him as a rare gem whose peace project on the Plateau is laudable.

Dadu’ut said that despite some dots of attacks here and there, the governor remained an architect of the current peace being enjoyed in the state.

She said: “I want to use this opportunity to thank his Excellency, Governor Simon Lalong, for his support, and to say that I will always support his political aspiration. I remain grateful to him for all the support I enjoy from him at all times.”

In a statement that was personally signed by her, the senator described Governor Lalong as a gentleman and a visionary leader who has over time shown his unalloyed commitment to the betterment of his people and has continued to lead as a true democrat.

Dadu’ut said: “His peace project has given us the current peace we are enjoying in the state. He has built bridges across various divides in the state and has laid foundation for a lasting peace.

“As the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Lalong has continued to embark on peace projects in the region, which is the reason the governors in the region have always spoken with one voice.

“As he clocks 59 today, I wish him good health and God’s continued guidance in the years ahead.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to grant him the wisdom and strength required to fulfill his desires for a prosperous and peaceful Plateau.”

