Lagos is Financially Credible, Says Sanwo-Olu

•Assures that state will never default on loan repayment responsibilities

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said the state remains a financially credible government to financial institutions.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that Lagos State had never defaulted in terms of repayment and other responsibilities.

Sanwo-Olu said this yesterday, when the management of Parallex Bank Limited led by its Managing Director, Olufemi Bakre, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said Lagos State government was open to doing business with any financial institutions, adding that his administration would continue to encourage all players without giving anyone unnecessary advantage.

Sanwo-Olu was quoted in a statement to have said his government was service-driven based on the administration’s commitments to the citizens by improving quality of lives, providing security of lives and properties and providing a friendly and conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are open to doing additional businesses with any of the financial institutions. Lagos will continue to be a major player in the public sector space and we are very disciplined because we never default on all our responsibilities in terms of repayment and others. So, I am very sure that we are a credible creditor to banks,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also received the management of the LOTUS Bank Limited led by its Managing Director, Kafilat Olaoye, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was embarking on developmental projects in different parts of the state to create value for residents of Lagos State.

He said Lagos State government would continue to collaborate with partners and stakeholders in the private sector who want to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parallex Bank Limited, Olufemi Bakre commended the Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s giant strides in Lagos State, noting that the incumbent government’s performance was visible in the area of transportation, health, making Lagos 21st Century economy, information and technology, security and governance.

He said his bank was ready to partner with the government to finance some State developmental projects like the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The Managing Director of LOTUS Bank Limited, Kafilat Olaoye, who said her organisation was ready to partner with the state government in developmental projects, said Sanwo-Olu had done a lot in the last three years and deserved a second term in office based on the recent endorsement of the governor for reelection in 2023.

