Kaduna: El-Rufai Anoints Sani, Urges Dattijo to Pick Senate Form



Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has anointed Senator Uba Sani as the preferred governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the state.

It was gathered that the governor made the decision after meeting with some of the aspirants on the platform of the party.

Sources said the decision has thrown Sani’s camp into a frenzy as the coast is now clear for him to succeed El-Rufai in 2023.

It was also learnt that the governor asked a former Chief of Staff and two-time former Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, to pick the form for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

A source privy to the outcome of the meeting said Dattijo has accepted the decision of his mentor and boss, El-Rufai, while pledging to work for the success of the party in the forthcoming election in the state.

“He has accepted it as the will of Allah SWT. He is loyal to the governor and the party. He is grateful for the support and commitment shown by his supporters and the people of Kaduna State. At the appropriate time, he will address them, but it is important that they continue to support the governor and the party. There is no need to speak ill of this decision, which has been accepted by Dattijo,” he disclosed.

The source, who disclosed that Dattijo picked his governorship form on Wednesday, hinted that he will be picking the senatorial form soon as instructed by El-Rufai.

Other aspirants, who have shown interest in the APC governorship ticket, include a National Commissioner in the National Population Commission, Dr. AbdulMalik Durungwa; the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh; and the immediate past Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Mr. Mukhtar Abdullahi.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

