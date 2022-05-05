Foundation Seeks Support to Prosecute Perpetrators of Gender-based Violence

Hammed Shittu



As part of efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women, a call has gone to the judiciary arm of government to prioritise the prosecution of perpetrators of gender based violence(GBV) in the country.

In this regard, they stressed the need for concerted efforts to be put in place to create special courts to entertain GBV cases in order to ensure swift dispensation of justice.

The Executive Director, Rising Child Foundation, Mrs. Taibat Hussein made the call in Ilorin, Kwara state, yesterday, during a media briefing to herald the launch of the Kwara GBV project in the state.

According to her, “Cases of GBV abound in every part of the country. In fact, due to the prevalence of violence against women and girls in Nigeria, the federal government was in 2020, forced by activists, to declare a state of emergency on GBV and was after series of cases of violence against women sparked protests on and offline.”

She added, “Almost every day, we read or hear stories of victims and survivors of GBV in the media.

“From the case of Barakat Bello, a 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped and murdered in Ibadan, Oyo State, Uwa Omozuwa who was raped inside a church in Benin, Edo State and subsequently died as a result of the brutal attack, to Hiny Umoren, a 26-year-old job-seeking lady who was murdered by a man who had invited her for a job interview in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom.

“Also, recently, the Nigerian media space was awash with news of the death of a popular gospel singer, Osinachi, who reportedly died after enduring a series of physical assaults from her husband.”

Hussein added that, “As part of the project of the foundation, we shall organise a broad-based training for 25 selected young ladies that will be regarded as GBV champions.

“They will be educated on GBV and its implications on the society, trained on how to use social media – majorly Twitter – to advocate GBV-related issues, and what they can do to curb the spread of GBV in their respective communities.

“At the end of the training, we will create a Kwara Gender Action Group that will comprise participants at the training.

“The group will work in local communities across Kwara to create awareness on GBV issues, track and report cases of violent abuse against women, and advocate for redress for victims and punishment for the offenders.

“Our GBV champions will also carry out sustained awareness on GBV across senior secondary schools in Kwara State while creating a pipeline for safe reportage of GBV cases.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

