Fake Engine Oil Places Lives of Occupants at Risk – Says Aksoy Nigeria

The CEO, Industrial and Trade VKS Group, Emir Kayalioglu has said that the proliferation of fake engine oil by counterfeiters is not only placing engine life at risk but also the lives of the occupants of the vehicles.

He divulged this at the 2022 Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Exhibition. According to him, the use of low quality lubricants can lead to very negative consequences, up to overhauling the engine, adding that “By purchasing lubricants in centres with a good reputation and brand accreditation, you significantly reduce the likelihood of buying fake products”.

Kayalioglu continued that Aksoy Nigeria specialises in distributing a wide range of global top tier lubricants in Nigeria and ECOWAS countries.

It is backed by a 44 year-wealth of expertise, sales support and leading brands in lubricants, Aksoy Nigeria aims to differentiate itself by generating sustainable value for its customers.

“We offer products such as premium, gasoline, diesel, gear oils, hydraulic oils, transformer oils, transmission fluids for passenger cars, motorcycles, heavy duty trucks and industrial machinery that are supplied to our distinguished customers,” says the CEO.

Corroborating his views, the CEO, Aksoy Holding, Semih Genç said that they offer into the Nigeria market, two lubricant products with international recognition. “Hyundai XTeer is a high performance engine oil. It is formulated from 100 per cent high quality base fluids.

“It is fully suitable for use in passenger car and light truck gasoline engines, passenger car diesel engines and passenger car LPG engines under all operating conditions.”

He described Petronas Lubricants as a unique formulation that absorbs and transfers excessive heat away from your engine. It also provides ultimate power output with excellent fuel economy and is the perfect choice for people who care about the long term performance of their vehicle.

International Trade and Business Development Manager for Aksoy Holding, Gokhan Kalayli, said that they also offer services in different areas ranging from hospitality, real estate, and construction, power generation, international trade among others.

Kalayi emphasised: “Fuel retail and lubricants and power generation are the core sectors of Aksoy Holding. These activities are carried out through Aksoy Holding and its subsidiaries.

“Aksoy Holding, with a history stretching back 91 years, is an oil and energy focused investment company with leading subsidiaries in their sectors.”

