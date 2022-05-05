Ekiti APC Leaders Attacked for Endorsing Lawmaker’s Second Term Bid

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Suspected thugs yesterday allegedly launched attack on some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State over the decision to affirm the second term bid of a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu.

The leaders, led by former state APC Chairman, Chief Jide Awe, and other topnotches, were at a meeting held in Erinjiyan Ekiti in the council area when the suspected political thugs attacked them.

Other leaders at the event were Chairman of the Ekiti West LGA, Hon. Sedan Okere; former Deputy Speaker, state House of Assembly, Hon. Gbenga Odebunmi; former Chairman of Ekiti West LGA, Otunba Akin Oluwadare, and others.

However, Akingbolu, who related the attack to journalists, had alleged that the thugs were allegedly being prodded by one of the contestants for the Assembly seat and former council area chairman, who was said to be aggrieved over the endorsement.

Recounting how the attack happened, Akingbolu, currently representing Ekiti West constituency 1 in the Assembly, said the meeting, which started at 10a.m., was orderly and hitch-free until 10.30a.m., when Otunba Akin Oluwadare read the communique issued by the elders.

Akingbolu said: “Immediately it was announced that the leadership of the constituency had settled for Ward 01 and adopted me, the thugs, who came in chartered bus and appeared in uniform customized t-shirt, unleashed terror on them.

“It became a free for all as the youths started singing war songs and hauling stones at the leaders while demanding that they wanted to attack me specifically. All the leaders had to scamper for safety.”

In the communique read by Oluwadare at the meeting endorsing Akingbolu, the leaders said they took the action to resolve the lingering crisis dogging the contest for the House of Assembly seat and for equitable distribution of positions in the council.

It reads: “That the state constituency 1 House of Assembly slot should be zoned to Ward 01 Aramoko, to balance political equation between Ward 01 and Ward 02.

“That we declare our support for the current occupier of the seat, Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu, having provided quality representation and performed his legislative duties adequately to proceed to contest the forthcoming Assembly election.

“That in the interest of peace and mutual understanding, other contestants for the seat should withdraw and continue engaging the elders’ leaders of the party in pursuit of other interest.

“That the elders will do everything humanly possible to unite all the stakeholders ahead June 18 election as well as factoring in the interest of the House of Assembly contestants from local government to the state.”

