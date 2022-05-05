Buhari Shocked, Sad over Killing of Couple Soldiers by IPOB

•Orders security agencies to apprehend perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, expressed shock and sadness over the reported beheading of couple soldiers allegedly by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) last Saturday.

The president, who condemned the barbarism of the perpetrators and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, described the development as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

In a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were beheaded after being shot by the terrorist group, IPOB, on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

The president, however, called on all community, regional and national leaders to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence and this is unacceptable. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident.”

Consequently, he has directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of these barbaric acts and bring them to justice.

