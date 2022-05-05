Buhari: I’m Impressed with Umahi’s Performance

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, saying he’s impressed with his performance.

The president, who was on a two-day state visit to Ebonyi, commended Umahi Thursday during the inauguration of several projects constructed by the governor at his hometown, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the King David University of Medical Sciences, the twin flyover and dual carriage way, among others, President Buhari lauded Umahi for ensuring that the projects were of high quality.

“I thank you also for associating the federal government with the construction of the projects and though I am not an engineer, I can see with my eyes,” the president said.

He noted that he was impressed with the governor’s performance, adding that the projects looked like it would would last.

Umahi, at the inauguration of the projects, appealed to the federal government to take over the university’s teaching hospital because it was beyond the scope of any state to manage.

“I had earlier pleaded with the president to approve the takeover and he said that we should go and celebrate and we have been celebrating since then,” the governor said.

He said that the hospital would solve the challenges of medical tourism confronting the country, adding that it has the best of facilities that can be found anywhere in the world.

“It has a heart surgery department and the best Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) facilities, among others,” he said.

He thanked the president for his numerous assistance towards the realisation of the King David University of Medical Sciences, noting that the edifice was three years old.

“It was constructed through direct labour by our people and the 700 metres twin-flyover which passes through the university cost N2 billion,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

