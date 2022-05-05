AGING AND FERTILITY HEALTH IN FEMALES

(PART 1)

The single most important factor influencing a woman’s fertility is her age. A woman is born with all of the eggs she will ever have in her life. Her eggs decline in quality and quantity as she ages. While good health increases the likelihood of becoming pregnant and having a healthy baby, it does not compensate for the effects of age on a woman’s fertility.

We may feel unprepared to have a baby right now while also being concerned about not being able to become pregnant later. For these reasons, it is critical to understand how aging affects the chances of conceiving, carrying a pregnancy to term and also, the general reproductive health of a woman.

OVARIAN RESERVE

The quantity and quality of the ovarian primordial follicular reservoir is defined by ovarian reserve. In women of reproductive age, poor ovarian reserve (POR) refers to a decrease in the quantity of ovarian follicular pool. Many women in their mid to late thirties and even early forties have no difficulty conceiving. However, as we get older, our fertility declines, and many other women struggle to conceive or are unable to bring a pregnancy to term. Female fertility starts to decline steadily after the age of 30 because a woman is born with a finite amount of eggs (about 2 million eggs). Only a few hundred eggs will ovulate during a woman’s reproductive lifespan, whereas the vast majority of eggs will die off due to a process known as Atresia.

QUALITY OF EGGS

A chromosomally normal egg has 23 chromosomes and when fertilized by the sperm, which also has 23 chromosomes, the resulting chromosomally normal embryo will have a total of 46 chromosomes. As a woman’s ovary ages, the number of aneuploidy eggs (eggs with too few or too many chromosomes) increases. The embryo will inherit too few or too many chromosomes if it is conceived with an aneuploidy egg. The majority of aneuploidy embryos fail to implant in the uterus or result in miscarriage. Aneuploidy embryos can cause chromosomal diseases including Down syndrome and an extra copy of chromosome 21 in some cases causing developmental and intellectual delays in children if born.

DYSPAREUNIA

Dyspareunia is the term for pain experienced during intercourse. Due to lack of estrogen, sex is painful for elderly women. This hormone helps repair the vaginal lining by generating new cells and encourages the release of natural lubricants. The body produces less estrogen when a woman gets older. The vaginal lining thins, shrinks, and dries out without estrogen. It also loses its elasticity. Penetration can become uncomfortable when the tissue inside the vagina thins, and if the inside of the vagina thins enough, it might tear or bleed during sex. You may have anxiety as a result of painful sex. Anxiety diminishes lubrication even further, causing the woman to clench her vaginal muscles during intercourse. Lubricants work by minimizing friction and thereby reducing pain. Right before having intercourse, lubricants should be apply them to your vagina or your partner’s penis. You should use a water-based lubricant if you are not totally menopausal or if you and your partner use condoms. Condoms can be damaged by oil-based lubricants, making them less effective.

HOT FLASHES

A hot flash is a sudden sensation of warmth in the upper body, most commonly felt in the face, neck, and chest. It can also make you sweat. One of the most typical signs of menopause is hot flashes. They can start during perimenopause, the time leading up to menopause, and endure for seven to ten years. For different women, they happen at different times. Heart palpitations, anxiety, and stress are all possible side effects of hot flashes. It may cause sleep disturbances, resulting in weariness and mood swings noted as women get older.

EXTREME TIREDNESS

As we age, the hormones estrogen, progesterone, thyroid, and adrenal fluctuate a lot, which can have a big impact on our energy levels. This is because all of these hormones have a role in the body’s cellular energy regulation. As a result, as you become older, you may find yourself drained and tired most of the time.

OSTEOPOROSIS

Women are more concerned about osteoporosis, as it is possible to lose 25% of bone density after menopause. According to a recent study, women are four times more likely than men to have the disease. Osteoporosis is a disorder that causes bones to thin, increasing the risk of fractures. The hips, wrists, and spine are the most typical locations where fractures or breaks occur. To get ahead of the disease, it is a good idea to adopt lifestyle changes and supplements, and you can talk to your doctor or a nutritionist about the best steps to take.

WEIGHT GAIN

Although it may not appear to be a health danger, a lack of weight control can lead to other, more significant illnesses. The changing hormone levels have a negative impact on a woman’s metabolism, making it easy for her to gain weight. A lady with a slower metabolism is likewise more likely to lose lean tissue mass. Menopausal belly obesity can lead to more significant health problems. More fat around the stomach raises the risk of type-2 diabetes, as well as heart and other diseases………………………TO BE CONTINUED

