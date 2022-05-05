Again, Customs Patrol Vehicle Crushes One to Death, Injures three Othersin Katsina



Francis Sardauna

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) patrol vehicle, yesterday crushed one person to death and left three others with varying degrees of injuries along Katsina-Jibia highway, Katsina state.

The incident occurred at Natsinta Barracks at about 3: 30pm when the custom officers were chasing a Peugeot Wagon vehicle suspected to be conveying smuggled items from the border town to Katsina.

When THISDAY visited the scene of the incident, it was observed that the slain disabled person was crushed into pieces while those who sustained injuries were rushed to a yet-to-be identified hospital in Katsina metropolitan area.

The deceased was riding on a motorcycle to Katsina town from Jibia when the vehicle that was being chased by the customs officers crushed him to death.

A similar incident occurred in August, 2021, where a patrol vehicle of the NCS veered off the road in Jibia while chasing a vehicle suspected to be conveying smuggled items, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.

But the Chairman of Jibia Local Government, Hon. Bashir Sabiu, who visited the scene of the incident, described the activities of customs officers, particularly Federal Operation Zone B, in the local government as barbaric and unacceptable.

He explained that instead of collaborating with other security agencies to tackle the prevailing security challenges confronting the local government, customs operatives were busy killing “innocent citizens who have nothing to do with smuggling”.

According to him, “Customs officers of Federal Operation Zone B are killing our people in Jibia like chicken. They are maltreating our people as if we are not Nigerians?.

“Today (Wednesday), they chased one vehicle from Jibia town to this place (Natsinta) where they killed one disabled person and injured three others who are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“And as you can see, we checked the vehicle and there were no smuggled items inside. The Inspector-General of police should come to our aid”.

Confirming the incident, the Comptroller of the Katsina Area Command of the NCS, Dalha Wada Chedi, said investigation was already ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

