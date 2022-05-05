2023: PDP Updates Timetable, Schedule of Activities

Chuks Okocha



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced an update of the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

The updates are as follow: Local Government Area (LGA) congress to elect one national delegate per LGA and one person living with disability in the 774 local government areas onTuesday, May 10, 2022.

The party also updated the State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress) for Wednesday, May 18, 2022, while the House of Representatives primaries for Friday, May 20, 2022

Consequently, the primaries for Senatorial District is now billed to hold on Saturday, May 21, 2022, while that of governorship is for Monday, May 23, 2022.

