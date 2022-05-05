2023: Amosun Declares for Presidency, Says He Has Capacity to Lead Nigeria

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The two-time former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Thursday threw his hat into the ring by making a public declaration to run for the coveted position of the President of Nigeria on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ranking senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly told a crowd of supporters including senators and members of the House of Representatives at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja that his wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors has prepared him well to lead Nigeria after incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He reeled out his campaign manifesto to include improving security network of the nation, creating enabling environment for business to grow the economy and provision of infrastructural facilities for the teeming Nigerian populace.

Details later…

