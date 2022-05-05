2022 FT Ranking Links Business Success to PR

Raheem Akingbolu

The Financial Times, the UK’s most credible financial newspaper, has published a ranking of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies on its website.

The ranking covers the period between 2017 and 2020, taking the pandemic into consideration and highlighting the companies which successfully adapted to the pandemic and continued to thrive despite it.

This is the first time in their history that the Financial Times is making a Fastest Growing Companies ranking for Africa, having previously done rankings for Europe, the UK, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. 21 Nigerian companies made the ranking out of 75 African companies enlisted.

Commenting on what this means for the public relations industry in Nigeria, the Principal PR Executive of Worktainment Limited, Obinna Inogbo, said: “Contrary to the limitations put on PR by many as just media relations, it is the art and social science of analysing trends, predicting their consequences, counselling organizational leaders and implementing programs of action which will serve both the organization’s and the public interest. In the final quarter of 2021 we were aware the FT were compiling this list so we alerted our client Kawai to it and connected them with the FT because we felt they could make it based on their ethical behaviour, good corporate governance and stakeholder diversity.”

In a related development, Feedspot, a globally acclaimed website and blogs classifier has confirmed the latest ranking of the world’s top 100 public relations sites. Nigeria’s PRnomics has put the country amongst the elite list of the top 20 PR sites on the planet.

Feedspot is the content reader that enables its users all around the world to read all their favorite websites in one place.

