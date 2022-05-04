Work with Masses to Return PDP to Power, Ex-Gov Makarfi Charges Guber Aspirant

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, yesterday charged the gubernatorial aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Barrister Sani Abbas, to work with the people in order to return PDP to power.

He spoke when he received Abbas on a campaign visit aimed at drawing from the experience of Senator Makarfi and to seek his blessings.

A statement issued by Director, Public Affairs of the Mohammed Sani Abbas Campaign Organisation, Hon Matthew Bobai, said Makarfi, who is known as the father of PDP in Kaduna State, described Abbas as a man of integrity.

The former governor said his goal was to see PDP take back power in Kaduna State and other parts of the country.

“It is the masses that are still keeping me in politics today. Therefore, Barrister Sani Abbas must work with the masses and unite the great people of Kaduna State”, he said.

He also advised him “to trust in God because power comes from God and God never fails”.

Makarfi prayed for the campaign team, assuring them that God will protect them as they continue with their campaign especially at the grassroots.

