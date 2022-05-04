Tax Professionals Urged to Support FG to Realise Economic Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), has implored tax professionals across the country to join hands with the federal government towards achieving a tax-driven economy.

President of CITN, Adesina Adedayo stated this at the 46th induction ceremony of the institute, where 372 tax professionals got instated into the institute.

While addressing the inductees, he stressed that professionals owe the country a duty to develop strategies for tax policy formulation and administration, charging them all to be proactive to be able to deliver effectively.

He noted that the institute was on a deliberate tax enlightenment campaign in a bid to improve level of tax compliance towards a buoyant economy.

Adedayo also commended government’s readiness to establish a vibrant fiscal framework, necessary in actualising revenue generation drive and other budgetary goals.

He said, “We must commend the government for the initiative in tax policy formulation and the review of salient tax provisions as seen in the Finance Act, 2019 followed by the Finance Act, 2020 and now Finance Act 2021.

“The impact of the yearly review of this Act will impact positively on businesses, economy and improve our country’s index on the ease of doing business rating”.

He charged the new inductees on the development of tax profession, while reminding them also on the need to stay committed to the ideals of the institute as they operate.

Earlier, Chairman, Membership and Professional Conduct Committee of CITN, Ade-Tinde Oretuga assured of the institute’s support in improving members’ capacity.

He challenged members to make strides that will enhance growth in organisations, the institute and the nation at large.

