PDP Shifts Governorship, Presidential Appeals Committees

Chuks Okocha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the shifting of the appeals committee for presidential and governorship aspirants, who intend to appeal their disqualification last week.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP informed all PDP aspirants for governorship and presidential positions that the Screening Appeal Exercise earlier scheduled to hold yesterday May 3, 2022, had been shifted to Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

PDP said the adjustment in date was occasioned by the Eid-Fitir celebrations and apologized for any inconveniences the change in date might have caused.

The opposition party, which also celebrated with Nigerians, particularly, the Muslim Ummah on Eid-el-Fitr urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to strengthen the bond of unity and rekindle the virtues of love, faith in God, forgiveness, patience, tolerance, humility, compassion, care for one another as well as our commitment to the survival and development of the dear nation.

“The PDP in very strong terms tasks President Muhammadu Buhari on the divisiveness, corruption, arrogance in failure, recklessness, impunity, lack of transparency, violation of rules and lethargic approach of his administration which are responsible for the social, economic and security quandary in our nation under the APC administration.

“Our party, however, urges Nigerians not to resign to despondency but to be calm, alert and continue to love and care for one another in renewed hope of a better Nigeria under a new order, come 2023.”

