NWFL Unveils Tulcan Energy Resources as Super Six Sole Sponsor

*Mouth-watering opening derbies as Edo Queens take on Delta, Bayelsa v Rivers

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), yesterday unveiled Tulcan Energy Resources, as the sole sponsor of its Premiership Super Six, the final league play-off to determine the 2021/2022 Women’s league champions and Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Women Champions League.

The unveiling ceremony was co-ordinated by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, in the presence of the First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, the Head Strategy, Tulcan Energy Resources, Mr. Dolapo Akinwale and representatives of the league sponsors, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns, Barrister Mrs. Peace Udoka Adeleke.

After the unveiling of the Super Six sponsors, the NWFL represented by the Chairperson, Aisha Falode and the representative of Tulcan Energy Resources, Dolapo Akinwale, signed the contract of agreement for the sponsorship on the floor of the event, the Ball Room 1 of the Lagos Marriott Hotel, on 122, Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Falode, said on the Tulcan Energy Resources sponsorship of the Super Six, that, the sponsorship is a testament to the good works and consistency the league has demonstrated in the past. Adding : “The sponsorship is to create more impactful, competition & more meaningful development in the Women’s football league.”

Mr. Akinwale joined Falode to joinly unveil the Tulcan Energy Resources branded jersey for the six clubs; Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Naija Ratels and Nasarawa Amazons.

The Tulcan Energy Resources representative disclosed after the unveiling ceremony that, the company will bankroll the total prize money for the NWFL Premiership Super Six, to the tune of N10 million.

Winners of the Super Six will take home N5 million, second placed N3 million while the third place, N2 million.

The NWFL Chairperson, Falode, revealed that, the Nigeria Women Football League on its own will give each of the six teams the sum of N1million for wearing the Tulcan Energy Resources branded jerseys for all matches of the Super Six in Benin City, Edo State, when the battle resumes on May 16, to 22nd.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

