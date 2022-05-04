Nigerian Youth Parliament Visits Minister

Funmi Ogundare

The Speaker, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Dr. Azeezat Yishawu, recently led a delegation on a visit to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare and top officials of the ministry to intimate them on activities of the parliament over the last few months and future plans.

She commended the ministry for its efforts in youth development, evidenced by the various trainings it has been organising for Nigerian youths.​

In his response, the minister thanked the group for the visit while congratulating them on their inauguration.​

​”I must commend the youth parliament on your innovative programmes like the national town hall on youth development,” he said, while​ reminding the group about the fifth session mandate to the Nigerian youths.

​ “The nation is waiting on you to lead the talk of youth development. I promise that my ministry will support you in all areas needed for our success.”

Dare also appealed to the group to help spread the opportunities such as National Youth Investment Funds (NYIF), Nigerian Online Youth Assembly( NOYA), Work Experience Program (WEP), Digital Skill Acquisition,​ Employability, Entrepreneurship, leadership (DEEL), domiciled in the ministry.

​“Nigerian youths need to spare 30 minutes to one hour, daily to look for opportunities that are available to them, only then can they hold government accountable.“

​He advised Nigerian youths to spend more time searching for opportunities that are available to instead of complaining.

According to him, “government is making available opportunities to the youths, but most are not aware or tapping into them.”



