Methodist Church Bishops Endorse Sanwo-Olu Second Term

The entire bishops of the Methodist Church Nigeria have endorsed Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

The bishops, who commended the performance of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos State for good governance and service to humanity, said Lagosians should grant Governor Sanwo-Olu a second term to complete the enviable projects he has started and others in the pipeline.

The bishops endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu’s reelection during the opening session of the 39th Bishops’ Council of Methodist Church Nigeria held at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the bishops, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Samuel Uche, said Governor Sanwo-Olu deserved a second term having distinguished himself amongst his peers in government as one of the best in governance.

“You (Governor Sanwo-Olu) are among the best in governance we currently have in Nigeria. For this reason, I urge that you be allowed to go for a second term in office so as to complete the enviable projects that you started and others that are in the pipeline. All the bishops in Lagos will mobilise our members, our votes must go to Sanwo-Olu.

“Though, I am not a card-carrying member of any political party neither am I partisan, yet I value people for who they are and not their political affiliation. I believe people like you are the one we should replicate all over the world. The Bishops’ Council will pray for you and other government functionaries so that we continue to have a very progressive and development-oriented Lagos State,” he said.

Prelate Uche, while speaking on the state of the nation, urged the government at the federal level to address issues of hunger, inflation and insecurity, saying no nation can prosper in the midst of the three challenges. He also implored Nigeria to practice true federalism and regional governments.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the Methodist Church bishops for endorsing him for a second term and assured Lagos residents of the greatest good for the greatest number.

“I humbly acknowledge and thank you for your quiet endorsement of my second term. We cannot afford to fail. We cannot afford to give excuses. We cannot afford to give reasons, untenable reasons why we cannot take our country forward.

“I stand before you and I have said this over and over, with every fabric in my body, I will continue to serve the people of Lagos. We will serve them without fear or favour, ensuring that the greatest good is for the greatest number.”

The governor also announced that his government will pay compensation for missionary schools that had been given back to missionaries, saying they are partners in government, considering their contribution to the education sector in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also charged all Nigerians to continue to trust God for miraculous interventions in their lives, State and the country, saying “Our individual and collective challenges are by no means beyond us. Our faith in the Almighty God is able to move mountains. That unshakable faith must be extended into our daily lives.

“We must maintain faith that our country can and will triumph over all its challenges and cement itself onto the path of everlasting progress. For with God, nothing shall be impossible.”

The Governor said he believed that the 39th Bishops’ Council will come out with resolutions that will move the Church forward, and prepare people for the Second Coming of Christ in line with the council’s theme “Prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.”

