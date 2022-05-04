Kwara Governor Deserves Second Term, Says Emir of Ilorin

Hammed Shittu



The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has declared that the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq deserves a second term in office come 2023, “in view of his outstanding performances since assumption of office on May 29, 2019.”

The monarch spoke in Ilorin, at the Bareke, the traditional Eid homage to the Government House.

The tradition of paying of homage to the sitting governor dates back to the colonial years.

He, however, hailed the hands-on approach of AbdulRazaq to the duties of his office, saying it would be good to have the governor run for another term in the 2023 election.

According to him, “Governor AbdulRazaq has been hardworking. In fact, he is a field man. I think he spends more time on the fields (attending to public needs) than in his office.

“May God continue to guide you, protect you and assure success for him in all his endeavours.”

The Emir added, “I wish the Governor is willing to do another term in office. It is an individual’s right assigned in the constitution of Nigeria that the Governor that spent four years in the first term can also contest for a second term.

“Your Excellency, go ahead with aspiration to become a second term Governor of Kwara State.”

The governor on his part, commended the Emir for his fatherly roles and for promoting peace and cultural heritage of the Ilorin Emirate.

He said, “I welcome Your Royal Highness and distinguished members of your entourage to Government House on another occasion of Bareke. This is a tradition that is rooted in history and culture.

“It is a testament to the excellent relationship between the traditional institution and the government. We do not take that for granted.

“Rest assured that this administration will always honour and respect the legacies of the House of Sheikh Alimi”.

AbdulRazaq added: “Your Royal, our administration is committed to peace, unity, and general well-being of the largest majority of our people.

“And within a space of three years, we have made Kwara workers one of the best and promptly paid workforce in central Nigeria.”

The governor noted that, “Our commitment to collective good is evident across all sectors. Health indices have improved; we have upgraded facilities across the state.

“We have taken roads and other developmental projects to the remotest corners of our state; and we have standardized basic education. Today, unlike before, Kwara competes strongly with its peers in things that truly matter.

“But this is just the beginning. Over the next few years, our state will be the go-to place for national and international events. This is thanks to the different facilities we are building.

“When people come to see our Durbar, they will go away with beautiful memories of a peaceful state with some of the most modern artistic structures and tourist attractions.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

