Irregularities, Manipulation Alleged in Kebbi PDP Delegates List

Some members of Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have raised the alarm saying some powerful elements in the party have tampered with the delegates list, removed names of members from the authentic list and replaced them with those of their cronies and family members.

It was alleged that the authentic delegates list of Nasarawa ward A was tampered with and names of three delegates were removed on the directive of a former minister in the state and were replaced with that of his cronies and younger brother.

It was gathered that out of the 225 wards in Kebbi State only Nasarawa Ward A delegates list was tampered with and names of its authentic delegates removed and replaced with those preferred by the former minister.

Some aggrieved members of the party, who spoke with journalists on the matter urged national leadership of the PDP to investigate the issue at Nasarawa ward A and correct the anomalies before it affect chances of the party in coming elections in the state.

When journalists visited Nasarawa Ward A ward it was discovered that names of three prominent members of the party in the state were removed from the ward delegates list and replaced with other members alleged to be cronies of the said former minister.

A member of the party in the ward who spoke with journalists, Adamu Aliyu accused the state executive of the PDP for giving in to the manipulation of the former minister.

He said: “ If the state exco of our party wants PDP to win in coming elections in kebbi state, why should they allowed themselves to be used by someone who stays in Abuja and control the affairs of the party from there? He removed names of known members of the party and replaced them with those who are not qualified. How can this help our party.”

He expressed fear over the chances of PDP wining 2023 elections in the state as some notable Party chieftains are working against the success of the party.

“I tell you that the former minister is working against the party progress in Kebbi. He replaced some names with those of his cronies and younger brother. He was also alleged to have removed Mai Daki in kebbi south from the list. How can any politician who wants PDP to win removed a prominent politician such as Mai Doki from the delegates list?

“We are aware the former minister is working for a governorship aspirant in the APC. We urge the national headquarters of the PDP to be vigilant and investigate the matter if they want the party to win elections in kebbi state”.

While reacting to the issue, the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bello Suru said he was not aware of any irregularities

in the party’s delegates list.

However, he said members who are aggrieved should channel their grievances to the Appeal Committee set-up by the national leadership of the PDP.

He said “The appeal committee will be visiting the state on Tuesday, next week. Any aggrieved members are free to report their matter to the committee, I’m sure they will address the issue”.

