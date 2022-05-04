Insurers Blame Nigeria’s Problem on Poor Handling of Educational System

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance sector operators in the country have observed that poor handing of Nigeria’s educational system was one of the sources of problem bedeviling the county.

President of Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Rotimi Edu, who stated this at the bi-monthly members evening of the brokers’ council held in Lagos noted that currently in the country, education is valued as formality not as pride adding that with this the country would remain poor.

“To say that the poor handling of our education system in Nigeria is one of the sources of our problems and poverty is to state the obvious. Personally, I am pained   to   note   that   our   students   from   higher   institutions   of learning have been shut out of school for the past eight weeks because   of   the   industrial action   by   members   of   Academic   Staff Union   of University (ASUU), ”Edu noted.

According to him, with the level of moral decadence and quick money syndrome bedeviling our society, shutting out students at this period is a serious challenge for our nation.

Edu said there was no doubt   in   the   fact   that   the   Nigeria   ecosystem   is currently   predominated   by   political   activities   ahead   of   2023 general  election.

He noted that Nigeria was in its pre-election era, a season where each political party elects its candidates for next year general election.

The NCRIB boss said he was passionately appealing  to the media to go beyond surface reporting and highlight basic   qualities   and   otherwise   of   all   the   candidates   without prejudice.