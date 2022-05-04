Insurers Blame Nigeria’s Problem on Poor Handling of Educational System

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance sector operators in the country have observed that poor handing of Nigeria’s educational system was one of the sources of problem bedeviling the county.

President of Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Rotimi Edu, who stated this at the bi-monthly members evening of the brokers’ council held in Lagos noted that currently in the country, education is valued as formality not as pride adding that with this the country would remain poor.

“To say that the poor handling of our education system in Nigeria is one of the sources of our problems and poverty is to state the obvious. Personally, I am pained to note that our students from higher institutions of learning have been shut out of school for the past eight weeks because of the industrial action by members of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), ”Edu noted.

According to him, with the level of moral decadence and quick money syndrome bedeviling our society, shutting out students at this period is a serious challenge for our nation.

Edu said there was no doubt in the fact that the Nigeria ecosystem is currently predominated by political activities ahead of 2023 general election.

He noted that Nigeria was in its pre-election era, a season where each political party elects its candidates for next year general election.

The NCRIB boss said he was passionately appealing to the media to go beyond surface reporting and highlight basic qualities and otherwise of all the candidates without prejudice.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

