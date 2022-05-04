I’m Best Qualified to Govern A’Ibom On the Platform of APC, Says Ita Enang

Okon Bassey



A frontline governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Senator Ita Enang, has promised to enhance human capital development if given the mandate as the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Enang made the promise yesterday when informing the party faithful in the state of his gubernatorial ambition for 2023 general elections held at the party secretariat, Uyo.

He urged the party to ensure that only men of proven integrity and pedigree with ability to enhance good governance were allowed to represent the party in the 2023 general elections.

The governorship aspirant said with his past experience and achievements from being a councillor to a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is the best qualified to be the governor of Akwa Ibom under the platform of APC.

Enang assured the people that if nominated and eventually elected as the governor, he would focus on human capital development to help build infrastructure in the state, education and agriculture for food sufficiency.

He said as an experienced legislator and administrator, he would subject himself to the programmes and manifesto of the party if given the mandate.

“Having trained me this far, I want you to send me as the candidate of this party in the 2023 governorship election. I plead that with the nomination of May 18, the party should nominate me to be the candidate of the party.

“Therefore, this is me coming to present myself to be the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. I will work according to the manifesto of the APC.

“I will make sure in the programme that I will have, the party’s objective is inculcated into my programme, which is improving the human condition.

“I will ensure that the cardinal programme of my administration will be improving on human condition by ensuring that there is enough human resource that I build to help me translate into infrastructure

“If anyone come to seek your mandate, please let him tell you what he has done, his pedigree before coming to seek for another office,

“Today, I stand as the only Nigerian, who has gone from the lowest rung of the legislature to the highest. The Chairman and the Party, here am I, send me as your Governor,” Enang said.

The governorship aspirant told party faithful that he will ensure good working relationship with the federal government and other federal institutions to attract development to the state.

He urged the chairman and the party to remain neutral and ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants during the primaries.

Responding, the APC State Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo, described Enang as someone who is a round peg in round hole, as far as politics is concern in Nigeria.

He urged the governorship aspirant to go and consult widely, assuring that there will be fairness, justice and integrity in the conduct of party primaries.

“Akwa Ibom people know you and you know Akwa Ibom, the party has received you. You are a known entity in politics, this party led by me will give all aspirants level playing ground,” he said.

