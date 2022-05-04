IG Moves to Boost Forensic Investigations





The Inspector-General of Police (IG) Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered effective upgrade and relaunch of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database (NPC & IDB) Centre for providing additional aid to police operatives in acquiring credible electronic criminal databases.

IG said the development would further support investigations and strategic operational and tactical planning which would, in turn, facilitate easy identification of suspects, crime location, modus operandi, Global Positioning System (GPS) to geolocate crimes, amongst others.

The upgrade of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database, which was commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2020, he said has become imperative in view of the sophistication of criminals, who now apply technology to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

According to a statement yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the database would provide baseline data using ICT and biometrics, stimulate digital crime-fighting techniques, and accessibility to a one-stop data bank for professional profiling of criminal elements and effective crime data management in the Force.

“The IG has mandated the project consultant to fast track comprehensive training of dedicated police personnel who would man the systems across Zonal, State, and Divisional Headquarters for the collection, management, and uploading of biometric data, case files, investigation, and trial processes, to the central database at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Similarly, the IG has ordered a full-scale upgrade of all Police Forensic laboratories and digital resource centres across the nation. He equally tasked Forensic Unit officers of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) to effectively apply advanced knowledge acquired at various capacity-building workshops organized in collaboration with foreign agencies and other governmental bodies, ministries, departments and agencies of governments at all levels,” he said.

The police boss emphasised that these developments are in line with his policing agenda to incorporate the application of cutting-edge technology and intelligence-led policing model to operational and investigation functions in consonance with international best practices.

He assured Nigerians of the dedication of his administration to bestowing the nation with a people-oriented, endearing and professional police force.

