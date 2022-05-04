Foundation Unveils Nigeria’s First Polyethylene Terephthalate Bottle School

Slum Art Foundation has officially unveiled the first of its kind polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle-built school for slum children in the Ijora Badia community to allow access for art education in a creative environment.

The school was built on April 28th, 2022.

The school building project which commenced in 2019, provides access to learning, mentorship, and training in a creatively conducive environment to underserved children in Nigeria.

By providing access to education, the children would learn the skill sets needed to become valuable members of society.

The building project was funded by World Connect, a global initiative that invests directly in the ideas of local leaders to drive self-sustaining development in their communities. The funding has allowed Slum Art Foundation to continue shaping a new set of young art enthusiasts.

As a not-for-profit organisation, Slum Art Foundation activities in providing learning support in the Ijora Badia community by training, mentoring, and reforming mindsets of the children living in the slum continues to help in grooming a new set of young art enthusiast.

Speaking during the Launch, Co-Founder, Slum Art Foundation, Adetunwase Adenle, expressed excitement over completing the school building project for the community, saying it would provide a haven for children to enjoy the experience of learning art in a convenient space.

He further stated that the school launch brought relief for the tutors and young people in the community as it comes during the rainy season, and provides a sheltered space where learning can continue regardless of the weather.

Adenle reiterated that the rationale behind the use of plastic bottles in the construction of the school was aimed at showcasing the artistic use of potential waste materials that litter across the society, educating the children in the slum on the impact on the community if not properly disposed or recycled.

Adetunwase also used the medium to express the organisation’s heartfelt gratitude to the World Connect initiative, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), and Oluwaseun Dania International Foundation for their financial support towards the building project and other empowerment initiatives in empowering young people within the Ijora Badia community.

