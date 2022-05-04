Finally, Oshiomhole Declares for 2023 Presidential Contest

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, will today, (Wednesday, May 4, 2022,) declare his interest to contest to be the party’s standard bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

While, the former Edo state governor, was set to make a formal announcement last Friday, April 29, 2022 in Abuja, the event was cancelled and postponed on the same day the invitation was circulated.

Oshiomhole was said to have come under pressure from associates and loyalists to postpone it due to the short notice to enable them attend the event.

However, today has been confirmed as the new date for the declaration. Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshioke, on behalf of The Retructure The Change 2023, confirmed the new date.

The confirmation came in form of a press release, stating:“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold as follows: Date: Wednesday May 4th 2022.Time 3 pm Prompt.Venue: Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Area 10 Abuja.

Your presence will be highly appreciated. We apologise for the short notice and hope that your love for Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole will motivate you to attend, irrespective of any unforeseen constraints.”

