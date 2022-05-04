Fayemi Declares for President



Adedayo Akinwale

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to contest for president in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he decided to throw his hat in the ring after a thorough self introspection and wide consultation.

Fayemi who made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja said he would revive hope for the common man and the greater good of the country.

He said his candidature offers hope for the nation which is premised on a shared vision.

Fayemi said his government would be leading a holistic and multifaceted approach to tackling the insecurity confronting the nation.

The presidential hopeful said during the course of his campaign, he would adhere to the highest standard of ethical conduct and decorum Nigerians expect of their leaders.

Another presidential hopeful and a former Governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, also witnessed Fayemi’s declaration.

Details later….

