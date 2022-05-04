Buhari: Religious Leaders Must Speak against Non-state Actors Stoking Violence

•Army goes after culprits who beheaded two soldiers in Imo

Deji Elumoye and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, appealed to religious leaders to speak up against violent non-state actors propagating genuine causes but with mindless violence leading to the destruction of lives and property.

The president made the call at the opening of the General Assembly of the Reunion of the Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA), held at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja.

This is as the Nigerian Army, has also condemned in strong terms, the gruesome and barbaric murder of two intending couple soldiers, allegedly by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), whilst on their way to Imo State for their traditional wedding.

President Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said religious leaders and faith communities must join hands with governments and play a significant role in ensuring fraternity and harmony in West Africa.

This, he said, was because an integrated, peaceful and prosperous sub-region would not be fully guaranteed if peace did not first reign in local communities and in each of the countries.

He, therefore, urged religious leaders to not only explore ways of strengthening the bonds of faith between their communities but also of building bridges across every divide that threatens to fracture the nations.

“It is my hope that you will conceptualise ways of bringing the full weight of the immense moral authority that you possess upon our nations and in the sub-region as a whole. The idea that fraternity and social friendship are the best ways to build a better, more just and peaceful world with the commitment of all people and institutions. The Encyclical proposes some of the boldest and most radical ideas on securing human unity, peace and security.

“By offering concrete prescriptions on building brotherhood and sustainable peace anywhere, the Encyclical Fratelli Tutti, rightly takes the position that this is not merely the business of governments and political institutions; it must also be anchored on our civil societies, of which the faith communities are an important constituency.

“Over the years, the Church has modelled profound approaches in challenging the impunity of some state actors and errant power. But my Lords, I believe the times also call for speaking to the growing numbers of violent non-state actors, some propagating genuine causes but with mindless violence often leading to the destruction of lives and property.

“In answer to tendencies that promote violence, force and war in the propagation of ideas, His Holiness, the Pope, takes the view that even Augustine of Hippo, ‘who forged a concept of ‘just war’ also said, that ‘it is a higher glory still to stay war itself with a word than to slay men with the sword, and to procure or maintain peace by peace, not by war.”

However, the army, which described the killing of Master Warrant Officer (MWO), Linus Audu (rtd) and Private Gloria Matthew as an act of terrorism, vowed to bring the culprits to book.

A statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters called for actionable information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits.

“The Nigerian Army (NA), on Saturday April 30, 2022, received information on the gruesome, barbaric and most despicable manner in which members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) murdered in cold blood, two soldiers Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Audu M Linus (retired) and Private(Pte) Gloria Matthew, who were on transit to Imo state for their traditional wedding.

“Apparently, the soldiers had embarked on the trip to fulfill the traditional rites of conjugating their matrimony, as the very well respected and cherished Igbo tradition demands.

“Ironically, the fact that one of the soldiers, Pte Gloria Matthew, who hails from Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, has an ethnic affiliation with the good people of South East Nigeria did not prevail on the sensibility of the dissidents.

“This dastardly act, one too many, clearly portends the deep seated hate, desperation and lawlessness with which foot soldiers of IPOB/ESN, have been unleashing terror on Ndigbo, whom they claim they are on a mission to protect and emancipate, as well as other innocent Nigerians, who are resident or transiting the South East,” the army said.

The statement signed by Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said, “This gruesome murder, in which they did not spare even their own child, clearly depicts callousness, impenitence and is indisputably, a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by IPOB/ESN.

“Though the dissident groups have continued to live in denial, while masquerading as unknown gunmen in their criminal violent campaign in the region, the Nigerian Army will ensure the perpetrators of this dastardly act unleashed on its personnel do not go unpunished.

“While we deeply condole with the families, relations and close associates of the victims, the Nigerian Army, has commenced investigation to unmask and bring the criminals to book. Members of the public are please enjoined to oblige security agencies actionable information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals,” it stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

