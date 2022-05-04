ANMC: NTIC Restates Commitment to Academic Excellence

The organiser of the recently concluded National Annual Mathematics Competition has restated its commitment to academic excellence among students.

The sponsor of this year’s competition, Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), through its Managing Director, Fevzullah Bilgin, said the annual contest is a platform through which it supports and encourages excellence.

While describing the competition as one of Nigeria’s largest mathematics competitions, he said the NTIC is the sole sponsor of ANMC scholarships, while Access Bank is sponsoring the organisation of 19th edition of ANMC.

The ANMC Coordinator, Erdal Yilmaz said currently, 167 students are benefiting from the NTIC scholarship scheme, with more than N500 million spent annually for the awardees.

“With ANMC, we have been able to awake the mathematics potential in students and has been of great help in leveraging the students’ functionality in the science-oriented area,” he added.

Twenty students from primary 5 and 6; and 20 students from JS 3 were awarded a 100 per cent tuition fee scholarship.

The awardees are the outstanding students from the junior category and senior category.

The students were exceptional from their different states and zones on February 5, 2022, making their parents and school proud.

They made it to the second round, which held from 4th-8th for the JS 3 category and 6th-8th for the primary 5 and 6 category.

The second round qualifiers were invited for the second round and award ceremony at NTIC recently, which witnessed the emergence of 21 exceptional students from the junior and senior categories who were awarded 100 per cent full-tuition scholarship plus cash prizes and academic equipment.

The second-round award saw three exceptional students getting 100 per cent scholarship and Luis Lu from Kerrile Prep School topped the list in the primary 5 and 6 level, while Okadike Kennedy from Dority International School came first in the JS3 category.

Also, the top 20 students were awarded cash prizes that ranged from N10,000 to N200,000 for both categories.

Their maths teachers were not left out as they too received cash prizes up to N100,000, while their schools also got gifts ranging from giant photocopiers to desktop computers and printers.

