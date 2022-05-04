14 Kidnapped Victims Rescued in Niger, 14 Kidnapped Victims Rescued in Niger,

Laleye Dipo



Security Forces have successfully rescued not less than 14 kidnapped victims at Uregi in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

During the operation said to be carried out by men of the joint security task force, 10 terrorists were also neutralized while seven motorcycles, some arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

A statement by the Niger State Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, said that the operation took place on Monday.

Umar said that the bandits wanted to disrupt the peaceful Eid-el-fitr celebration in the area by launching attacks on Kawo and Uregi villages but the attack was quickly repelled by men of the joint task force.

“On 02/05/2022 at about 17.00 hours, armed bandits on motorcycles attempted to attack Kawo and Uregi villages in Rafi LGA to disrupt Sallah celebration in the state. On the receipt of this information, joint security tactical teams responded swiftly and mobilised to the area where the hoodlums were engaged around Uregi, Kiribo villages and as a result, about 10 bandits were neutralised, 14 kidnapped citizens were rescued and seven motorcycles recovered, including arms from them,” he said.

The commissioner praised the gallantry of men of the task force and assured that their efforts would rewarded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

