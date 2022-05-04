2023: Shun Politics of Bitterness, Acrimony, Masari Warns Politicians

Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has urged those seeking political offices in the country to shun politics of bitterness and acrimony because it may consume the nation.

He explained that politics devoid of bitterness and rancour will go a long way towards promoting peace and development of the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

Masari, who spoke Tuesday while in an audience with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Katsina, said if politicians do not play the game according to the rule, it may consume the nation.

He admonished politicians to embrace the unity of purpose in the effort to deliver free and fair polls, saying anything short of that will endanger the political process.

He said: “My appeal to all politicians is that we should play this politics in such a way that the nation and the political process will survive because without the political process surviving, nobody will survive.

“It is important that we play according to the rules that we set for ourselves and we should not do anything that will endanger the process because it can consume all of us.”

He added that most political gladiators in Katsina were products of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying both PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are one family in the state.

Earlier, Wike informed the governor that he was in the state to address the state PDP on his presidential ambition, adding that he has what it takes to rule the country come 2023.

