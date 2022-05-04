2023 Presidency: Tinubu Visits Buhari Again

Deji Elumoye



One of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at his official residence in the State House, Abuja.

The visit by the two-time former Governor of Lagos State is the second of such visits in the last two months.

Tinubu, who arrived at about 9.30pm was only accompanied by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman.

Although no official statement was issued on the visit, THISDAY, however, gathered that the national leader of the APC used the opportunity of his visit to the President to discuss the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party scheduled for end of May, 2022, in which he is an interested party.

The meeting was said to have lasted for about 45 minutes with no clear commitment from President Buhari about Tinubu’s ambition.

Sources said the President for the umpteenth time wished Tinubu well as he struggles to get the party’s presidential ticket along with other aspirants.

Tinubu had in February, 2022, formally informed President Buhari of his intention to succeed him by May, 2023, making him the first aspirant to inform the President of his presidential ambition.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

